Applied UV Files $20 Mln Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Against Aeroclean; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI), a developer of air purification technology, said Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterilumen, Inc., has filed a $20 million lawsuit against Aeroclean Technologies, Inc. (AERC), and its predecessor, Aeroclean Technologies, LLC.

The complaint has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York for trademark infringement, unfair competition, and damaging Sterilumen.

John Andrews, CEO of Applied UV, said: "…Our brand is under attack by a new market entrant, Aeroclean, that improperly adopted and began to use a mark in connection with its own air purification products that we believe infringes on our trademark rights, creates confusion for buyers and violates fair competition practices."

In its pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, Applied UV, Inc., was seen trading up by 5.67 percent at $2.05 per share as of 04:00 PM EDT on Monday.