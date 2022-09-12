Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 22:41:31

AppLovin Ditches Merger Plan With Unity Software

(RTTNews) - AppLovin (APP), Monday announced its decision to ditch its plans to merge with Unity Software Inc. (U).

In statement, the company said it does not intend to submit another proposal to combine with Unity Software and has withdrawn its initial proposal from August 9, 2022.

Last month, the mobile technology company submitted a merger proposal to the Board of Directors of video game software development company Unity Software. The all-stock merger consideration would value Unity at $58.85 per share, 18% premium to the closing price as on August 8. The enterprise value of the deal is estimated at $20 billion.

The company said that "following careful consideration, it has concluded that its path as the independent market leader is better for its stockholders and other stakeholders. AppLovin will move forward with the intention of continuing to gain market share and expand its platform."

"We remain excited about the long-term growth potential of our core markets and AppLovin," said Adam Foroughi, CEO and Co-founder of AppLovin. "Our experienced and dedicated team will continue to focus on what we can control, including continual improvements to our products and technology and expanding into newer high-growth markets."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AppLovin Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AppLovin Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AppLovin Corp Registered Shs -A- 28,64 4,11% AppLovin Corp Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Verbraucherpreisen: ATX schließt deutlich im Minus -- DAX fällt zu Handelsende kräftig -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel weit hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Dienstag in Rot. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen