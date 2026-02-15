Time Aktie
AppLovin Shares Crash Despite Stellar Growth. Is It Time to Buy the Stock on the Dip?
Despite posting strong fourth-quarter growth and issuing upbeat guidance, shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) were crashing after the company reported its results. The stock has now lost more than 40% of its value this year, as of this writing. Let's take a closer look at the company's results and prospects to see if this dip is a good buying opportunity.AppLovin's stellar growth in recent years has been powered by its artificial intelligence (AI) adtech platform Axon 2.0, and that continued in the fourth quarter. The company's revenue climbed 66% to $1.66 billion. The company also continues to boost its gross margin while reducing its operating costs. In Q4, its gross margin improved to 88.9% from 84.7% a year ago, while it lowered its operating costs by 9%, including reducing its sales and marketing expenses by 21%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
