AppLovin Aktie

AppLovin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.08.2026 03:51:35

AppLovin vs. Alphabet: Which High-Growth Digital Media Stock Is the Better Investment in 2026?

Investors searching for growth stocks in the digital advertising space may want to weigh rising challenger AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) against mature tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) to determine which stock is a better investment opportunity in 2026.AppLovin provides specialized software tools that help mobile app developers grow and monetize their businesses through advanced artificial intelligence. Alphabet operates a massive ecosystem of search, video, and cloud services used by billions of global consumers. While one is a high-growth software specialist and the other is a diversified tech stock titan, both compete for advertising budgets.AppLovin sells software solutions designed to help mobile app publishers automate their advertising and user acquisition. Its core products include the Axon engine for ad matching and the MAX platform for app monetization. The company provides critical tools for a broad range of developers, though clients generally do not have long-term contracts. This flexibility for customers means the company must constantly innovate to maintain its user base.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AppLovin Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AppLovin Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AppLovin Corp 273,95 2,33% AppLovin Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:10 KW 35: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19:31 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
28.08.26 KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
28.08.26 Paul Singers Elliott Investment Management: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Investor im 2. Quartal 2026
27.08.26 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Jackson Hole im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen nach neuen Rekorden stärker ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt kaum verändert - Techwerte tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag höher, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Gewinnen zeigte. An den US-Börsen herrschte Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen