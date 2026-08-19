AppLovin Aktie

AppLovin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080

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19.08.2026 21:54:01

AppLovin vs. Kratos Defense: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors are weighing high-margin software growth against the stability of national security contracts. Deciding between AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) requires balancing software scalability with aerospace engineering.AppLovin specializes in AI-driven advertising technology that helps developers monetize their user bases. Kratos focuses on high-tech defense hardware, including unmanned systems and satellite communications. Both companies serve growing markets, but they offer vastly different risk profiles and financial trajectories for long-term investors looking for software or hardware exposure.AppLovin provides an end-to-end platform for mobile app advertisers and publishers to reach and monetize global audiences. The company utilizes its Axon engine to optimize user acquisition while providing in-app bidding and marketing measurement tools. Following the June 2025 divestiture of its own mobile gaming studio, the business now focuses exclusively on high-margin advertising technology and AI-driven growth across the mobile ecosystem and connected TV markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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