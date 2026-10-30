AppLovin Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080
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30.10.2026 18:57:02
AppLovin vs. Magnite: Which Digital Advertising Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the digital advertising landscape shifts toward automation and streaming media, AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) offer two distinct ways to invest. Readers must decide which model offers the best potential for 2026.
AppLovin focuses on high-speed growth within the mobile gaming and software ecosystem, while Magnite positions itself as critical independent infrastructure for the connected TV market. These companies are often compared because they both provide the essential technology that connects advertisers with digital audiences across various screens.
AppLovin provides a comprehensive marketing platform that enables businesses to advertise and measure their performance effectively. The company is a major player among tech stocks that specialize in mobile software and user acquisition. Following its divestiture of the Apps business in June 2025, the company has refocused its resources on software tools like Axon Ads Manager and MAX.
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Analysen zu Magnite Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AppLovin Corp
|205,00
|-9,47%
|Magnite Inc
|19,14
|-1,34%
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