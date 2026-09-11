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WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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11.09.2026 18:58:14

AppLovin vs. Meta Platforms: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors evaluating AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) are comparing two different approaches to digital advertising. One is a high-growth software specialist while the other is a global social media titan.

AppLovin provides the technology that helps mobile apps find and monetize users. Meta Platforms connects the world through its apps while selling highly targeted advertising space. Both companies are utilizing artificial intelligence to maintain their competitive advantages in 2026.

AppLovin serves as a critical bridge in the mobile economy by helping developers grow their businesses. Its core technology, Axon, uses artificial intelligence to match advertisements with the users most likely to engage with them. As one of the prominent tech stocks in the mobile space, it recently divested its internal apps business to focus entirely on third-party software solutions.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AppLovin Corp 278,65 3,01% AppLovin Corp
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 558,90 0,68% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

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