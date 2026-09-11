Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
11.09.2026 18:58:14
AppLovin vs. Meta Platforms: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors evaluating AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) are comparing two different approaches to digital advertising. One is a high-growth software specialist while the other is a global social media titan.
AppLovin provides the technology that helps mobile apps find and monetize users. Meta Platforms connects the world through its apps while selling highly targeted advertising space. Both companies are utilizing artificial intelligence to maintain their competitive advantages in 2026.
AppLovin serves as a critical bridge in the mobile economy by helping developers grow their businesses. Its core technology, Axon, uses artificial intelligence to match advertisements with the users most likely to engage with them. As one of the prominent tech stocks in the mobile space, it recently divested its internal apps business to focus entirely on third-party software solutions.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AppLovin Corp
|
10.09.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
07.09.26
|Apple, McDonald‘s, Micron, Brenntag, Daimler Truck, Robinhood - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
07.09.26
|Apple, McDonald‘s, Micron, Brenntag, Daimler Truck, Robinhood - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
03.09.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
01.09.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Handelsstart den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu AppLovin Corp
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AppLovin Corp
|278,65
|3,01%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|558,90
|0,68%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.