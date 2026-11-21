Reddit Aktie
WKN DE: A406FX / ISIN: US75734B1008
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22.11.2026 00:19:26
AppLovin vs. Reddit: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
The digital advertising landscape is shifting as data-driven platforms fight for marketing budgets. Choosing between AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) requires weighing a seasoned software powerhouse against a rapidly growing social platform.
AppLovin specializes in ad-tech software that helps developers grow their apps, while Reddit operates a massive network of user-generated communities. Both companies are successfully capitalizing on specialized data to attract advertisers, but they operate with different business models and cost structures.
AppLovin provides a software-based marketing platform and advertising solutions for consumer brands and gaming apps. The company notes that some of its customers are also competitors, such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Unity Software (NYSE:U). Following the June 2025 divestiture of its Apps business, the company focuses entirely on its high-margin software platform.
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