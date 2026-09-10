Reddit Aktie
WKN DE: A406FX / ISIN: US75734B1008
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10.09.2026 20:00:29
AppLovin vs. Reddit: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
In an era where digital advertising and user attention drive growth, AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) offer unique ways to play the tech market. Which stock is the better buy today?
AppLovin operates a high-margin marketing platform specialized in mobile gaming, while Reddit leverages its massive community-driven forum to sell ads and license data. Both companies saw significant expansion in the last year, but their underlying financials and target audiences differ significantly. This comparison evaluates their respective strengths and risks for individual investors in 2026.
AppLovin sells marketing tools to mobile app publishers and advertisers, including its Axon Ads Manager and MAX suites. These tools help brands reach over a billion people daily within the mobile gaming ecosystem. In its latest annual report, filed for the year ended December 31, 2024, the company detailed expansion into e-commerce after divesting its Apps business in June 2025. This strategic shift allows the company to focus exclusively on its higher-margin software platform.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AppLovin Corp
|270,50
|3,22%
|125,00
|-0,79%
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