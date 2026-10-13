Reddit Aktie
WKN DE: A406FX / ISIN: US75734B1008
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13.10.2026 17:15:01
AppLovin vs. Reddit: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Digital advertising is evolving rapidly as automation and community engagement take center stage. Choosing between AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT)requires examining how each captures value in this shifting landscape.
AppLovin provides the technical backbone for mobile app monetization, while Reddit operates a vast network of interest-based communities. Both companies have achieved profitability and exhibit rapid revenue growth, making them key candidates for investors evaluating high-growth platforms in the digital advertising space. Their distinct business models offer different ways to play the internet software market.
AppLovin sells marketing software and advertising solutions to mobile app developers and consumer brands. Its platform includes tools like Axon Ads Manager for user acquisition, MAX for in-app bidding, and Adjust for analytics. In its latest annual report, filed for the period ending Dec. 31, 2024, the company stated it had 1,563 employees across 17 countries and highlighted its focus on advertising technology among tech stocks that support the global mobile economy. By divesting its apps business, the company now concentrates entirely on its software platform.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AppLovin Corp
|242,40
|-0,27%
|138,00
|-2,82%
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