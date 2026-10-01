AppLovin Aktie

AppLovin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080

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01.10.2026 22:25:26

AppLovin vs. The Trade Desk: Which Adtech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Digital advertising has evolved into a battle of algorithms, forcing investors to choose between specialized mobile performance or broad internet reach. Choosing between AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) requires understanding two distinct paths to profitability.

AppLovin focuses on AI-driven performance marketing primarily for mobile apps, while Trade Desk operates a demand-side platform for buying advertisements across the open internet. Investors compare them because they both benefit from the shift toward programmatic advertising, though they target different segments of the digital ecosystem and have very different financial profiles.

AppLovin operates a software platform that helps mobile app developers find and keep users. Its Axon AI engine automates advertising bids, a strategy that helps it stand out among tech stocks by optimizing performance for app publishers. Following a June 2025 divestiture of its own internal gaming studio, the company now focuses entirely on high-margin software services. It primarily serves mobile game developers but is aggressively moving into e-commerce and television advertising.

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AppLovin Corp 248,80 -0,96% AppLovin Corp

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