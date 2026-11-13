AppLovin vs. The Trade Desk: Which Is the Better Digital Advertising Stock to Buy Going Into 2027?

The digital advertising landscape is shifting as automation and artificial intelligence redefine how brands reach consumers. Investors are weighing whether AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) or The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) offers the better path for long-term growth.

AppLovin focuses on mobile app growth through proprietary AI software, while The Trade Desk operates a massive buy-side platform for digital ads across streaming, mobile, and the open web. Comparing these two involves looking at distinct approaches to ad-tech leadership and how each handles the evolving privacy landscape on mobile devices.

AppLovin provides software solutions that help mobile app developers grow and monetize their products. Among tech stocks, it focuses heavily on its AXON AI engine, which automates ad auctions to increase efficiency for users. The company operates a self-serve platform and recently divested its own gaming apps to focus entirely on its software and marketing infrastructure, heavily integrating with Apple, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms.

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