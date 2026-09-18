AppLovin Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080
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18.09.2026 16:20:01
AppLovin vs. Trade Desk: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Digital advertising is evolving rapidly as software and automation change how brands reach consumers. Investors must decide between the high-speed growth of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and the platform dominance of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).
AppLovin focuses on AI-powered mobile app monetization, while Trade Desk provides a massive self-service platform for buying ads across connected TV and video. Both companies sit at the center of the modern advertising ecosystem, yet they offer distinct financial profiles that cater to different types of growth-oriented investors.
AppLovin provides advertising software that helps businesses automate marketing across mobile apps, websites, and connected TV. The company serves a globally diverse customer base in the tech stocks landscape, with a heavy focus on mobile gaming inventory and in-app advertising. Following the divestment of its Apps business in June 2025, it has focused entirely on its high-growth software and AI-driven advertising solutions.
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|AppLovin Corp
|268,10
|-6,88%
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