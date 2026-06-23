AppLovin Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080
|
23.06.2026 20:59:00
AppLovin vs. Twilio: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Digital transformation continues to reshape how businesses connect with consumers, forcing investors to choose between high-growth specialists and established infrastructure providers. AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) and Twilio Inc(NYSE:TWLO) represent two distinct paths within this evolving landscape.AppLovin provides software and artificial intelligence solutions that help businesses acquire and monetize users, primarily in the mobile app space. Twilio offers a customer engagement platform that enables businesses to embed messaging, voice, and email directly into their digital experiences for global customers.AppLovin has become a standout performer among tech stocks due to its focus on artificial intelligence. The company provides an end-to-end advertising platform that uses its Axon AI engine to help advertisers reach roughly 1.6 billion daily active users. Following the divestiture of its Apps business in 2025, the company now focuses entirely on its high-performing software tools, such as MAX and Adjust.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AppLovin Corp
|
17.06.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich nachmittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
16.06.26
|Börsianer in New York warten auf Impulse: S&P 500 bewegt sich zum Handelsstart seitwärts (finanzen.at)
|
16.06.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
15.06.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 springt am Mittag deutlich an (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen am Freitagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)