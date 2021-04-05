+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
05.04.2021 02:35:00

Applus Provides Update

SHREWSBURY, Mass., April 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Registry of Motor Vehicles will have a Q&A document available on the MA Vehicle Check website by Tuesday morning, 4/6, following a robust meeting last week with local station owners hosted by the Massachusetts RMV.

Applus Technologies, Inc. continues to work through phase one of a very deliberate and methodical three-phase process required to return the MA Vehicle Check program to full service. These phases are 1) Remediation, 2) Restoration and System Testing, and 3) Go-Live and Post- Go-Live Support. Applus technical, operations and third party experts continue to work around the clock (24/7) to resolve the systems outage and return testing to a safe and secure environment. Throughout these phases, Applus and the RMV are working together to ensure that every aspect is fully reviewed and evaluated for a safe and secure return to Program testing.

Additional information and updates will be posted to www.MAVehicleCheck.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applus-provides-update-301261787.html

SOURCE Applus Technologies, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- ATX geht fester ins lange Oster-Wochenende -- DAX schließt auf Rekordniveau -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich im Plus
An den US-Börsen konnte am Donnerstag ein stärkerer Handel beobachtet werden. Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex legten am Gründonnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost waren steigende Kurse zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen