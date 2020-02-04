Apply for Automotive Scholarships by March 31

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is accepting applications for automotive scholarships at its Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website at www.AutomotiveScholarships.com. The application deadline is March 31, 2020.

Over 400 scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, will be awarded for the 2020-21 school year to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy duty post-secondary schools.

By completing a single application online, students will be considered for all scholarships for which they qualify. A full list of scholarships offered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and affiliated industry organizations is featured on the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central home page with links to information outlining each organization's scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, applicants should read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization.

To receive information and reminders about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship Program, interested parties can text their name and email address to 720-903-2206.

For more information about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and available automotive scholarships, visit www.UofA-Foundation.org and www.AutomotiveScholarships.com, respectively.

About the University of the Aftermarket Foundation

Since 1986, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation has funded millions of dollars of scholarships, grants, research and ongoing educational programs to help develop a strong, knowledgeable aftermarket work force. The foundation encourages industry support, including donations for the purpose of honoring or memorializing individuals or otherwise recognizing special events, to help ensure the continued availability of training and education that strengthen the industry. The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization and all contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. For more information, visit www.UofA-Foundation.org.

