|
21.08.2023 11:00:00
Applying the lessons of open source to generative AI
Most people can sing "Happy Birthday" by heart. But do you know how you learned it? Who first shared it with you? Who wrote it? You have the lyrics and the melody, and can teach others, but you probably have no idea where it came from.That effectively describes "the rub" with generative AI, and it's a problem for the individuals and organizations that use it. Much like the early days of open source, and software licensing in general, generative AI is uncharted territory, it's exciting, and there's a lot to learn.
