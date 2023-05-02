Appointment of a new board member of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS management company and extension of powers of the management board members

On 28.04.2023 by the decision of the supervisory council of EfTEN Capital AS, Kristjan Tamla was appointed as a new member of the management board of the management company from 01.05.2023. He will be responsible for the management company’s daily work organization, risk management, investor relations and ESG.

Kristjan Tamla holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Exeter in England. Previously, Kristjan Tamla has worked as an economist at the Ministry of Finance (1998-1999) at the Eesti Pank (1999-20025), in the Swedbank Group (2005-2020) in various positions, including senior analyst, fund manager, portfolio manager and as a CEO of the Swedbank Investeerimisfondid. Since 2021, Kristjan Tamla has worked as the head of retail business at EfTEN Capital AS.

To harmonize the terms of the mandates of the board members, the supervisory council decided to extend the mandates of the current board members Viljar Arakas and Maie Talts, and the mandates of all board members are valid until April 30, 2026.

Therefore, from 01.05.2023, the board of EfTEN Capital AS will continue as 3 members, whose work will be managed by Viljar Arakas, who was appointed as the chairman of the board by the council.

Viljar Arakas

Chairman of the Management Board

Tel 655 9515

Email: viljar.arakas@eften.ee