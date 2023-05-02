|
02.05.2023 15:02:00
Appointment of a new board member of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS management company and extension of powers of the management board members
On 28.04.2023 by the decision of the supervisory council of EfTEN Capital AS, Kristjan Tamla was appointed as a new member of the management board of the management company from 01.05.2023. He will be responsible for the management company’s daily work organization, risk management, investor relations and ESG.
Kristjan Tamla holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Exeter in England. Previously, Kristjan Tamla has worked as an economist at the Ministry of Finance (1998-1999) at the Eesti Pank (1999-20025), in the Swedbank Group (2005-2020) in various positions, including senior analyst, fund manager, portfolio manager and as a CEO of the Swedbank Investeerimisfondid. Since 2021, Kristjan Tamla has worked as the head of retail business at EfTEN Capital AS.
To harmonize the terms of the mandates of the board members, the supervisory council decided to extend the mandates of the current board members Viljar Arakas and Maie Talts, and the mandates of all board members are valid until April 30, 2026.
Therefore, from 01.05.2023, the board of EfTEN Capital AS will continue as 3 members, whose work will be managed by Viljar Arakas, who was appointed as the chairman of the board by the council.
Viljar Arakas
Chairman of the Management Board
Tel 655 9515
Email: viljar.arakas@eften.ee
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shs
|21,50
|0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX schließt leicht im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte etwas schwächer, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt stärker zeigte. An der Wall Street halten sich die Anleger im Mittwochshandel zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost waren am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.