Alina Holdings PLC

(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)

(Alina, ALNA or the Company)

Appointment of Auditor

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of RPG Crouch Chapman LLP as the Company's auditors with immediate effect.

Further to the announcement made on 13 December 2022, Jeffreys Henry LLP, the Company's previous auditors, confirmed there are no circumstances connected with its resignation which it considers should be brought to the attention of members or creditors of the Company.

The short notice of resignation given by Jeffreys Henry to the Company, and no doubt other affected clients of Jeffreys Henry, has meant there is insufficient time to secure replacement auditors and complete an audit ahead of the end of April deadline. Accordingly, there will be a delay in publishing audited results for 2022 and, as a result, the Company is making an application pursuant to the Listing Rules for a conditional suspension of trading of the Companys shares.

The Company is exploring the possibility with RPG of a pre-release of unaudited accounts. In addition, the Company is in communication with the FCA and will keep the market apprised of further developments.

