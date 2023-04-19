Appointment of Auditor

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.04.2023 21:42:50

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
19-Apr-2023 / 20:42 GMT/BST

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

(Anemoi, AMOI or the Company)

 

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of RPG Crouch Chapman LLP as the Company's auditors with immediate effect.

Further to the announcement made on 13 December 2022, Jeffreys Henry LLP, the Company's previous auditors, confirmed there are no circumstances connected with its resignation which it considers should be brought to the attention of members or creditors of the Company.

The short notice of resignation given by Jeffreys Henry to the Company, and no doubt other affected clients of Jeffreys Henry, has meant there is insufficient time to secure replacement auditors and complete an audit ahead of the end of April deadline. Accordingly, there will be a delay in publishing audited results for 2022 and, as a result, the Company is making an application pursuant to the Listing Rules for a conditional suspension of trading of the Companys shares.

The Company is exploring the possibility with RPG of a pre-release of unaudited accounts. In addition, the Company is in communication with the FCA and will keep the market apprised of further developments.

 

Investor Enquiries:

 

Anemoi International Ltd

enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 

 

www.anemoi-international.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 238138
EQS News ID: 1612209

 
