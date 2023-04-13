Appointment of Caroline Chanavas

Caroline Chanavas will join EDF on 17 April 2023 as Executive Vice-President, Human Resources, in order to succeed to Christophe Carval in the next few months when he retires.

Caroline Chanavas, 57, holds Master’s level degrees in multilingual engineering from the Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (INALCO) and from the Ecole des hautes études en sciences sociales (EHESS), and a Master’s degree in Chinese. She has also been a senior fellow of the Institut des hautes études de défense nationale (IHEDN).

She began her career in China, in 1990, as Sales Manager at Imaje-Jingling. In 1995, she joined Sema Group (now SchlumbergerSema) and created the Chinese subsidiary of which she subsequently became General Manager.

On her return to France, she became Alliances and Partnerships Director for SchlumbergerSema.

In 2003, Caroline Chanavas was appointed Vice-President for Asia-Pacific Strategy at Bull, before joining the Air Operations Division of Thales in 2006, where she held in turn the positions of Vice-President for Sales, then for Commercial Operations, and then for Strategy and Marketing.

In 2013, Caroline Chanavas joined Naval Group as Director of Procurement in the Services Division, responsible for the maintenance and modernisation of naval systems for marine forces.

She has been Naval Group Executive Vice-President, Human Resources, since 2017.

Group Senior Executive Vice-President, Human Resources Division, since July 2017, Christophe Carval holds a degree in electrical engineering from HEI Lille. In 1982, he joined the EDF Group and Gaz de France, where he held numerous management positions, as unit director and then as regional director, in business activities from network operations to management of concessions and customers. In 2007, he was in charge of creating the project of EDF Group’s new Shared Services Division, which he subsequently headed until 2011. He was appointed as Transformation Director in 2011 and then in 2014 Human Resources Health and Safety and Transformation Director at Enedis.

