Appointment of Caroline Ponsi Khider as Chief Communications and Brand Officer of Ipsos group

Paris, September 11, 2023 - Ipsos is pleased to announce the appointment of Caroline Ponsi Khider as Chief Communications and Brand Officer, effective September 11. Reporting to Ben Page, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos, she will be part of the Global Management Committee.

Since 2019, Caroline Ponsi Khider was Global Communications & Brand Director at Bureau Veritas, where she notably contributed to strengthening the group's thought leadership, reputation and brand awareness.

Previously, Caroline was Communications Director at Segula Technologies and at Technicolor during its period of in-depth transformation, having joined the company as PR & Communications Manager.

She began her career at Questel, before moving to France Telecom / Orange's Press office.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, commented: "Caroline's arrival on the Ipsos management team is an important step in optimising the huge amount of content we produce for our clients and the media, and in our long term goal of building the Ipsos brand into the best known research company in the world. Reporting to me she will help strengthen and focus the overall impact of our marketing and comms activities, working closely with our local markets and service lines."

Caroline holds a Master in Communications from ISCOM Paris. She completed the Advanced Management Program Global Media Strategies in the New World Economy at ESSEC in 2014. In 2023, she obtained the Neuroscience for Business Executive Program certificate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - Sloane School of Management.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

Attachment