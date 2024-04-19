Appointment of Jean-Baptiste Choimet to the position of Chief Executive Officer of GTT, as part of the implementation of its new governance



Paris, 19 April 2024 — The GTT Group announces the appointment of Jean-Baptiste Choimet to the position of Chief Executive Officer of GTT as of June 12, 2024. Jean-Baptiste Choimet is currently a member of GTT’s Executive committee and Managing Director of Elogen, a subsidiary of the Group specializing in design and manufacturing of electrolysers to produce green hydrogen.

The decision taken today, unanimously, by the Board of Directors of GTT is the culmination of a rigorous selection process, led by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, chaired by Catherine Ronge.

Furthermore, so that GTT can continue to benefit from the experience and commitment of Philippe Berterottière to the success of the Group, the Board of Directors will renew the latter in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the remaining period of his term of office as director.

These decisions are part of the separation of the functions of Chairman and CEO, decided by the GTT Board of Directors on February 17, 2022.

The new governance of the GTT group will take effect on June 12, 2024.

Catherine Ronge, Chair of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee and Independent Director, declared: "As part of a demanding process initiated several months ago, our Committee reviewed several high-quality applications. The managerial and professional skills, particularly in the key areas of LNG and hydrogen, the personal qualities and achievements of Jean-Baptiste Choimet in the General Management of Elogen were assessed by the Board as particularly in line with GTT's requirements and the group's development strategy. Jean-Baptiste Choimet's sustained involvement with the Group and its teams will constitute an essential asset to ensure a seamless transition, within the framework of the new governance of the GTT group. »

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, commented: "I am proud of the ambitious development strategy pursued by the GTT group, both in its core business, in its adjacent businesses and in its new markets. Faithful to its purpose, GTT has been able to initiate an in-depth transformation to support its clients in facing their future challenges and contribute to building, with them, a sustainable world. I am delighted with the appointment of Jean-Baptiste Choimet to accelerate GTT’s progress in this direction. Since 2020, Jean-Baptiste Choimet has demonstrated his determination, his visionary capacity and his unfailing energy to make Elogen a leading technological player in the green hydrogen value chain. Together, we share the same passion for technology and innovation, as well as a strong attachment to the GTT group, which I will be proud to continue to serve, alongside him, in my role as President. »

Jean-Baptiste Choimet, Managing Director of Elogen and future CEO of GTT, declared: "I thank the Board of Directors of GTT for the trust it places in me and take full responsibility for their decision to entrust me in this new role. I look forward to working with all the teams of the GTT group and to being supported in this great mission by Philippe Berterottière, with whom I have worked in trust for more than three years. I approach this new role with enthusiasm, at the head of a group which is today a leading global technological player in the maritime and energy world. I will be keen to mobilize the teams to continue and accelerate the evolution of the GTT group towards the technologies the world will need in the coming decades."

Biography of Jean-Baptiste Choimet

Jean-Baptiste Choimet joined the GTT group in 2020 and became Managing Director of Elogen, a subsidiary of the Group specializing in design and manufacturing of electrolysers to produce green hydrogen, in November of the same year, he began his career at EDF, where he contributed to the development of the Dunkirk LNG terminal project, before joining the Société Générale group to create the LNG trading desk. In 2012, he joined Technip, where he held commercial functions and worked on major LNG projects in Australia and Russia. In 2019, he joined the Bouygues Construction group, where he oversaw operations for the deployment of telecoms networks. Aged 42, Jean-Baptiste Choimet is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the University of Cambridge (Advanced Chemical Engineering Practice).

