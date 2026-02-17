Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
|
17.02.2026 08:00:05
Appointment of Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Molten Ventures plc
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company")
Appointment of Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, announces the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg") as Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to the Company, with effect from 16 February 2026.
Berenberg will work alongside Deutsche Numis to provide corporate broking services to Molten Ventures.
Enquiries:
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|418255
|EQS News ID:
|2276976
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC
|
08:30
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|Appointment of Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker (EQS Group)
|
16.02.26
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
13.02.26
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
12.02.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
12.02.26
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
11.02.26
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
10.02.26
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Draper Esprit PLC
|5,25
|-0,94%