Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.02.2026 08:00:05

Appointment of Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Appointment of Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

17-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company")

 

Appointment of Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

 

Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, announces the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg") as Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to the Company, with effect from 16 February 2026.

 

Berenberg will work alongside Deutsche Numis to provide corporate broking services to Molten Ventures.

 

Enquiries:

 

 Molten Ventures plc

Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

ir@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Iqra Amin

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0)20 3207 7800

Sodali

Public Relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7970 246 725/

+44 (0)7443 648 021

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

 

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

 

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

 

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 418255
EQS News ID: 2276976

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Nachrichten
08:30
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
08:00
 Appointment of Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker (EQS Group)
16.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
13.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
12.02.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
12.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
11.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
10.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Draper Esprit PLC 5,25 -0,94% Draper Esprit PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche