Appointment of Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker



17-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, announces the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg") as Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to the Company, with effect from 16 February 2026.

Berenberg will work alongside Deutsche Numis to provide corporate broking services to Molten Ventures.

Enquiries:

Molten Ventures plc Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 ir@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali Public Relations Elly Williamson Sam Austrums +44 (0)7970 246 725/ +44 (0)7443 648 021 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc