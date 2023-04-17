ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 235

17 April 2023





Appointment of new CEO

ChemoMetec has appointed Rasmus Kofoed as new CEO and he will join no later than 1 August 2023.

Rasmus Kofoed, who is 48 years old, has many years of broad commercial and leadership experience in the medtech and pharmaceutical industries. He comes from a senior position in the listed American company Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology solutions. Rasmus Kofoed has most recently been responsible for the company's diabetes business on a large part of the European markets with approx. 270 employees and has been part of the European management team. Prior to that, he held several leading positions within sales and marketing in the companies Roche Diagnostics, Taconic, Abbott as well as several positions in Novo Nordisk for a number of years.

Rasmus Kofoed replaces Steen Søndergaard, who announced his resignment from the position as CEO of ChemoMetec in December 2022.

Together with CFO Niels Høy Nielsen, Rasmus Kofoed will hereafter form the executive management of ChemoMetec.

The Board and the management team at ChemoMetec look forward to welcoming Rasmus Kofoed to ChemoMetec. Over a number of years Rasmus has proved that he is a qualified and engaging leader who achieves results and is capable of developing international organizations with global activities. These skills, combined with the skills of the additional management team at ChemoMetec, will be important drivers in realizing ChemoMetec’s ambitious goals for the coming years. This includes both the launch of the upcoming new products, the further development of the markets for ChemoMetec’s existing products as well as a general strengthening of the organization.









For further information

Chairman of the Board Niels Thestrup, ChemoMetec A/S

Phone: (+45) 3370 2000





About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com