24.05.2024 20:05:00

Appointment of new CFO

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 269


Appointment of new CFO

The board of ChemoMetec has appointed Kim Nicolajsen as new CFO with effect from 1 July 2024.

Kim Nicolajsen comes from a similar position as CFO in the family-owned company Rohde Nielsen. He is state-authorized public accountant and has previously worked for KPMG and EY.

The board has also entered into an agreement with the company's current CFO Niels Høy Nielsen that he will resign from his position at the same time as Kim Nicolajsen takes over. The board would like to thank Niels Høy Nielsen for his contribution to ChemoMetec and for the good cooperation.

CEO Martin Helbo Behrens and CFO Kim Nicolajsen will hereafter form the executive management of ChemoMetec.


For further information

Chairman of the Board Niels Thestrup
Phone: (+45) 3370 2000

CEO Martin Helbo Behrens
Phone: (+45) 4813 1020


About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ChemoMetec A-Smehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ChemoMetec A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ChemoMetec A-S 48,72 0,45% ChemoMetec A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen