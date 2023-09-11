Molten Ventures plc

Appointment of non-executive director

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lara Naqushbandi as a non-executive director of the Company, effective 11 September 2023. She will also become a member of the Audit, Risk & Valuations, Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

Ms Naqushbandi is currently the CEO of ETFuels Limited, a green fuels company focused on decarbonisation of hard to abate industry. She brings a wealth of global commercial and strategic experience, having previously held roles in finance and sustainability at Google, Rio Tinto and Goldman Sachs. She also has investment experience at Klesch Group, Climate Change Capital and Bridgewater Associates. Lara currently serves as a board fellow at the real estate investment trust Assura Plc. She has lived and worked in every continent other than Antarctica and has a BA and MBA from Harvard.

Grahame Cook, Interim Chair of Molten Ventures, commented:

On behalf of the Board I am delighted to welcome Lara to Molten. Lara brings experience and skills that will complement those of the other Board members and her appointment follows completion of an extensive selection process by the Nomination Committee, assisted by an independent recruitment firm. We look forward to working with her in the coming years.

Save as disclosed above, there are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 70 companies, 17 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £480m to 31 March 2023.

