18.11.2022 06:30:38
Appointment of Steffen Kindler as Holcim Chief Financial Officer
Holcims Board of Directors has appointed Steffen Kindler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Holcim and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 1 May 2023. Kindler will take over from current CFO Géraldine Picaud, who has decided to pursue other opportunities outside the company. Ensuring a smooth transition, Picaud will oversee the completion of Holcims 2022 annual results and conduct a thorough handover.
Steffen Kindler joins Holcim from Nestlé, where he held positions of increasing responsibility over the past 25 years, most recently serving as CFO for Nestlé Germany. His broad experience spans key business roles, including VP Finance and Control of Nestlé Beverages USA, based in Los Angeles; CFO of Nestlé Waters Europe, based in Paris; as well as responsibility for business development, based in the New York Metropolitan area. In addition, Kindler held roles of global responsibility for key corporate functions such as investor relations and mergers & acquisitions, based in Vevey. Building on his successful track record, Kindler is well-positioned to lead Holcim to its next level of financial performance.
Géraldine Picaud joined Holcim as CFO and member of the Executive Committee in 2018. She played an instrumental role in building Holcims strong financial position while supporting the companys ongoing transformation. Under her leadership, the finance function capitalized on Holcims strong growth and record results to deliver a strong balance sheet and shareholder returns, while leading the integration of sustainability into Group finance.
Jan Jenisch, CEO: I personally thank Géraldine for her commitment and contributions to Holcim over the past five years. The solid foundations you see today especially Holcims strong balance sheet, solid credit ratings and integration of sustainable finance are all testimony to her leadership. I wish her much continued success in her future endeavors.
I am excited to welcome Steffen Kindler to the team. With his vast financial expertise and geographic experience, I am confident he will fit in well with Holcims performance-driven culture. Steffen is an ideal partner to contribute to our continued success as we become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, with a focus on superior value creation for all our stakeholders.
STEFFEN KINDLER
Biography
Steffen Kindler, a 52-year old German citizen, is married and has three children. He holds a degree in Business Administration and Computer Science (Diplom Wirtschaftsinformatik) from the University of Mannheim.
Steffen joins Holcim from Nestlé, where he held positions of increasing responsibility over the past 25 years, including:
