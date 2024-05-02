Appointment of the chairman of the management board

The council of Nordecon AS has adopted a decision to appoint Maret Tambek as the chairman of the company's management board from 01 May 2024 with the term of office of three years. From 08 January 2024, Maret Tambek acted as acting chairman of the management board of Nordecon AS.



The management board of Nordecon AS will continue with three members: Maret Tambek (chairman), Tarmo Pohlak and Priit Luman.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 560 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.