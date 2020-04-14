AppointmentPlus Helps Schedule COVID-19 Testing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Widespread diagnostic testing to identify those infected is a known pillar in the fight against a spreading pandemic. In light of this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endeavored to get COVID-19 test kits distributed quickly. After an initial setback related to faulty test kits, the CDC is now actively distributing kits to qualified labs across the United States.

As a result of their newfound access to test kits – and their ability to utilize clinical and commercial labs for processing – many cities and counties are grappling with how to handle the onslaught of patients needing to be tested.

Some who have set up outdoor testing sites have quickly realized the problems associated with the first-come-first-served model. Indeed at some sites, patients have to wait in the car line for hours and hours. That's not a good result for anyone, especially someone who is experiencing heavy symptoms and needs to rest.

So many municipalities are turning to AppointmentPlus' online appointment scheduling system for their COVID-19 testing initiatives.

One director at a large county on the East Coast noted, "I was so impressed by the ease of use and functionality of the AppointmentPlus system. I was also appreciative of how quickly they established our environment since time was of the essence. The great service provided by AppointmentPlus is allowing us to best serve our citizens. The scheduling system was critical to our success."

AppointmentPlus is uniquely designed to accommodate situations such as those that arise during a pandemic. The application design easily supports enterprise-scale volume. Plus, with AppointmentPlus' HIPAA compliance and its ability to quickly set up walled-off environments, it's a solution well-suited for this need.

AppointmentPlus CEO, Bob La Loggia, stated, "If we can help ease the pain and suffering of those infected with COVID-19, and if we can allow front-line healthcare workers to do their jobs more efficiently and with less stress, then we've done our little part in helping to overcome this pandemic."

AppointmentPlus is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company provides online appointment scheduling software for thousands of businesses and institutions, including over 50 of the Fortune 500, and many government agencies. Nearly a billion appointments have been processed through the application since inception. To learn more about online appointment scheduling software visit our website, click here.

SOURCE AppointmentPlus