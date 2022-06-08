Appota lands Mirae funding for blockchain initiative

HANOI, Vietnam, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appota Group announced today the close of a financing round led by Mirae Asset Venture Investment with participation from other strategic partners. The investment is earmarked for developing the company's blockchain ecosystem based on its 10-year gaming publishing business.

Anthony Tran, group co-founder and COO, said in a statement: "We are excited to have Mirae Venture on this journey. As an Appota investor since 2017, Mirae's guidance has been crucial to our focus on continuous innovation. This initiative will make blockchain technology more accessible to gamers, developers, and community members."

One project, ChainVerse, aims to serve hundreds of local independent game studios by removing the steep learning curve and letting developers focus on building great games. Tuan Nguyen, ChainVerse CEO, said: "We provide developers with powerful, effective, and affordable tools for integrating blockchain digital assets and reaching 50 million mobile users in Appota's ecosystem."

Another project initiative, AceStarter, is a next-generation launchpad that curates and launches world-class blockchain projects globally. The platform is a bridge that connects communities and investors with high-potential, early-stage offerings.

Tran concluded: "With ChainVerse and AceStarter, we are well poised to capitalize on opportunities not unlike the early Internet revolution. Appota will debut products relating to game guilds management platform and web3 game streaming platform by the end of this year."

Appota is a pioneer technology solutions and digital entertainment content provider in Vietnam. The company's entertainment ecosystem comprises over 55 million users globally. It is a top three game publisher in the country and an official partner of the Facebook Gaming Creator network.

Mirae Asset Venture Investment invests in and supports innovative growth-stage technology companies around the world. The firm works with founders on strategy, M&A, and restructuring initiatives to set the foundations for business scalability and success.

