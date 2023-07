Approaching Retirement With Student Debt? Here's Your Game Plan.

Many Americans in their 20s and 30s have student loan balances. But it's not just younger people who are on the hook for debt payments of that nature.AARP reports that as of the end of 2020, borrowers 50 and older owed about 22% of all student debt, and that student loan debt among people in that age group came to an astounding $336 billion. And that's not particularly shocking given that many older Americans first take out student loans later in life to help finance their grandchildren's education.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel