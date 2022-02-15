Apps Behaving Badly: Blockfi and Noom Settle, Facebook Gets Sued

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Monday saw a trifecta of troubles for three very different technology firms, though one stood out for the sheer volume it's being sued for.Crypto platform BlockFi and weight loss app Noom agreed to legal settlements worth tens of millions of dollars over allegations they neglected securities regulations and hoodwinked customers, respectively. But Facebook-parent Meta stole the show when it was hit by a lawsuit from the state of Texas seeking hundreds of billions of dollars in civil penalties.Continue reading