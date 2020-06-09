Apptega Partners With Abacode Cybersecurity and Compliance

TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacode, one of the fastest growing Cybersecurity and Compliance firms in the United States, announced a collaboration with Atlanta-based Apptega, a leader in cybersecurity management software.

"Abacode continues to innovate and partner with great technology companies," said Greg Chevalier, SVP Partners and Sales Strategy for Abacode. "The Abacode – Apptega partnership allows Apptega to deliver cybersecurity management and compliance software integrated into Abacode's full spectrum of cybersecurity solutions and services including managed cyber threat detection and response (MDR), governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), vulnerability assessments and digital forensics. Together, we're providing game-changing value to clients that wouldn't be possible without the collaboration and capabilities of Abacode's holistic offering and Apptega's industry-leading software."

The Apptega platform, combined with Abacode's holistic Design, Implement, Manage and Reporting capabilities will also provide clients with program-level financial forecasting so they have a full understanding of the spend options available for their cybersecurity and compliance initiatives.

The Abacode - Apptega partnership brings cybersecurity services forward especially for companies on the path of implementing a transformational cybersecurity and compliance program.

"We are delighted to partner with Abacode, an award-winning managed security service provider ranked among the top 100 MSSPs worldwide," said Armistead Whitney, CEO of Apptega. "The Apptega platform highly compliments Abacode's full suite of cybersecurity solutions and services in one easy-to-deploy package. We're really excited to grow the market together."

About Abacode

Abacode is a Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services Provider (MCCP).

Abacode combines leading technologies and professional services to implement holistic, framework-based Cybersecurity and Compliance programs for clients throughout the world. Our unique model empowers organizations to make objective and reasoned security investments based on their business needs, budget, and risk tolerance and ultimately transform their cybersecurity challenges into a competitive advantage. Abacode enables clients to implement a Cyber Capability Maturity Model and consolidate all cybersecurity initiatives under one roof. Offices in the Americas and Europe.

Learn more at Abacode.com or connect with us at insight@abacode.com

About Apptega

Apptega is committed to making cybersecurity easier and more accessible for everyone. By using technology to unify, track and report cybersecurity processes, Apptega helps organizations of all sizes stay protected and compliant. Apptega is at the intersection of innovation and patent-pending technology, making cybersecurity simple for everyone including small and medium businesses, Fortune 500 companies, and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) in need of a comprehensive platform for managing their clients' cybersecurity programs. Apptega was founded in early 2017 by American entrepreneur Armistead Whitney and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.apptega.com/.

Contact: Dustin Lestoric, Dustin.Lestoric@abacode.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apptega-partners-with-abacode-cybersecurity-and-compliance-301072869.html

SOURCE Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance