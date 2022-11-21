|
APR Applied Pharma Research (a Subsidiary of Relief Therapeutics) is a Finalist in the 2022 Rare Disease International Film Festival
Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
Geneva, Switzerland, November 21, 2022 Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTD) (Relief), a Swiss, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company identifying, developing and commercializing novel, patent protected products in selected specialty, rare and ultra-rare disease areas on a global basis, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary APR Applied Pharma Research SA (APR) has been nominated as a finalist in the 2022 Rare Disease International Film Festival UnoSguardoRaro.
APR supports and contributes to the first and only European film festival showcasing films from around the world that address the challenges of life with a rare disease. APR's short movie, Forward Live your best life, was nominated as a finalist among more than 200 participants by a jury of international experts comprised of patient associations, health care professionals and film makers.
With our campaign Live your best life!, we highlight the emotional journey lived by PKU families, their doubts about the future and the difficulties in juggling with a strict diet and protein substitutes, together with their eagerness to pursue their full potential in life, said Paolo Galfetti, Chief Executive Officer of APR, whose real-life story of becoming a father of a child with PKU inspired the movie. Paolo Galfetti commented on APR's work for his first child, Riccardo, born with the condition: Knowing these products may be helpful for patients and families who live with this rare disease, as for health care professionals, is our biggest reward. Im proud of working with passionate people and of the results we achieved together. Being so involved both personally and professionally makes me even more proud of my son and the determined and energetic young man he became.
APRs approach was shaped by its ambition of creating a product that can respond to the needs of PKU patients and resulted in the creation of the PKU GOLIKE® line, a Food for Special Medical Purposes. APR's experience in identifying and applying pharmaceutical technologies to improve the efficacy and tolerability of molecules for common pathologies served as basis for improving the absorption of amino acid and allowing better metabolic management.
As part of its participation in the festival, APR attended events in Berlin (Il Kino), Rome (la Casa del Cinema) and Milan (Niguarda hospital). The festival earned the support of many rare disease associations such as:
About Relief
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTD.
For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com.
