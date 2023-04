Apranga APB annual report 2022

Presented are Apranga APB annual Consolidated and Company‘s financial statements for the year 2022 (audited annual financial statements, annual report, auditor‘s report and confirmation of the responsible persons) approved by the Annual General Meeting of Apranga APB shareholders on 27 April 2023.



apbapranga-2022-12-31-en

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801





