April Is Here! 3 Stocks to Buy With Your Tax Refund

By the time the stock market next opens, April will be here. With that month comes the standard April 15 filing deadline for U.S. income taxes. As of March 15 -- one month before the deadline -- the average taxpayer getting a refund will see a decent $3,109 payment headed their way. Although in most cases, a refund simply represents a repayment of previously overpaid taxes, it still feels nice to get that cash back.Of course, one of the only things better than getting a windfall of cash is successfully investing that cash in ways to potentially provide solid long-term returns. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors went looking for companies worthy of consideration as a place to invest that refund check. They picked Realty Income (NYSE: O), Visa (NYSE: V), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Read on to find out why and decide for yourself whether one or more of them may be worth investing your tax refund in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading