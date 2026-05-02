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02.05.2026 13:40:00

April Was the Best Month for the Market Since 2020. Here's What's Driving It.

The S&P 500 index climbed about 10.5% in April, making it the best month for the market since 2020.The index hit a new all-time high on the last trading day of the month, despite ongoing uncertainty and economic drag from the conflicts in the Middle East. So, what sent the market soaring in April?Two words: Artificial intelligence (AI).More specifically, it's the massive AI build-out underway in the U.S., including some $670 billion in AI capital expenditures by hyperscalers this year. (Some analysts predict it could be much higher -- UBS expects the final AI spending figure for 2026 to be closer to $770 billion.)Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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