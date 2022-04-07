|
07.04.2022 13:25:23
Aptinyx: NYX-2925 Study Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint In Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
(RTTNews) - Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) reported results from a phase 2b clinical study evaluating the effects of NYX-2925 in patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. NYX-2925 did not achieve statistically significant separation from placebo on the study's primary endpoint, the company said.
Andy Kidd, CEO of Aptinyx, said: "Unfortunately, the data from this study do not currently point to a path forward in development for painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy."
Aptinyx continues to believe that NYX-2925 can offer a novel therapeutic approach for fibromyalgia. To this end, the company plans to report data from ongoing fibromyalgia phase 2b study in early to mid third quarter.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!