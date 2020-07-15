Aptitude Software and Fierte partner to take IFRS 15/Note 29 solution into Japanese market

LONDON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aptitude Software, a leading provider of financial management software, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Fierte, a specialist provider of consolidated accounting, reconciliation, and disclosure services to the Japanese market.

Fierte, part of AVANT group, has strong and established relationships with over half of the largest 200 organizations in Japan and has seen a significant, underserved demand for revenue recognition software to meet the impending Note 29 regulatory deadline in the country.

Aptitude RevStream™ is the solution leader in the North American market and was the first ASC 606/IFRS 15 revenue recognition solution to be made available as 'software as a service' (SaaS). It is the solution of choice for leading global organizations in the TMT sector including Red Hat Software, Activision Blizzard, and VMware.

Aptitude Software recently launched RevStream™ into the International region in response to increased demand for beyond-compliance, real-time, automated revenue management in a post-COVID world. Working with Fierte, Aptitude Software will now bring its fast to deploy, SaaS-based solution to Japan to address the impending regulation and provide longer-term benefits across the revenue management lifecycle.

Adam Flowers, Aptitude's APAC Regional Director, is based in Singapore and has been working in the region since 2015. He states, ''we are excited to expand the Aptitude footprint further into Asia with the Fierte partnership. They are a very complimentary partner for Aptitude, both in the types of products they offer and the types of organizations they work with. By working together, we can bring exceptional products and services to Japanese firms needing to comply quickly with Note 29, while ensuring they have a solution robust enough to provide value into the future."

Gen Nagata, CEO of Fierte corporation comments, ''Aptitude Software's RevStream™ solution is a true market leader, offering the capabilities and business value our Japanese clients are seeking. RevStream™ not only allows organizations to achieve Note 29 compliance in a timely manner but can also significantly improve key business metrics and KPIs."

Jeremy Suddards, Aptitude Software CEO, comments, "the partnership with Fierte is very exciting for Aptitude Software. It comes at a time when many organizations are struggling with the pressure of a short deadline for new regulatory reporting in addition to the effects of COVID-19. Organizations will need to be able to adapt to changing business models and will require constant management reporting and analytics. This has created the perfect opportunity for Fierte and Aptitude Software to show the value of taking a disciplined and aggressive approach to revenue management at every stage of the contract lifecycle while also managing the transition to reporting under the new regulation.

Aptitude RevStream™ enables companies subject to Note 29, IFRS 15 and ASC 606 to fully automate their end-to-end revenue lifecycle and provide strategic value far beyond compliance. Aptitude's existing RevStream™ clients are experiencing significant improvements in efficiency including a faster financial period close, reduction in errors, reduced risk of non-compliance and more time and resources to put towards forward-looking financial planning.

About Aptitude Software

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that enable finance professionals to run their global businesses, forecast decision outcomes and comply with complex regulations. Uniquely combining deep finance expertise and IP rich technology, Aptitude gives finance leaders the tools they need to transform their business and achieve their ambitions. Aptitude is proud to have served the office of finance for over 20 years, delivering financial control and insight to create a world of financial confidence for our global clients. Headquartered in London, Aptitude Software is an operating company of Aptitude Software Group plc.

For more information, please visit https://www.aptitudesoftware.com/resources/revenue-management/

About Fierte

Fierte, part of AVANT group, provides outsourcing services under the jurisdiction of CFO, including consolidated and nonconsolidated accounting, disclosure, tax and treasury.

We have been supporting many of Japan's listed companies including large size corporations in many fields with our rich experience and knowledge.

In AVANT group, Fierte takes on a role of "Spreading Accountability" through processing Accounting/Tax/Treasury work with Customers.

For more information please visit:

https://www.fiertecorp.com/en/

https://www.avantcorp.com/en/

