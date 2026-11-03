Aptiv Aktie
WKN DE: A1JPLB / ISIN: JE00B783TY65
|
03.11.2026 13:21:31
Aptiv Returns To Profit In Q3, Announces Q4 And FY26 Financial Outlook
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Aptiv PLC (APTV) announced its financial results for the third quarter, reporting net income attributable to the company of $194 million, or $0.94 a share, compared with a loss of $355 million, or $1.63 a share, in the prior year.
On an adjusted basis, net income stood at $292 million, or $1.42 per share, compared with $321 million, or $1.48 per share, in 2025.
Net sales rose to $3.199 billion from last year's $3.127 billion.
Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales of $3,110 million- $3,210 million, net income from continuing operations of $197 million- $237 million, and adjusted net income of $1.35 - $1.55 per share.
It sees net sales of $12,650 million- $12,750 million, net income from continuing operations of $825 million- $865 million, and adjusted net income of $5.60 - $5.80 per share for the full year 2026.
In pre-market hours, APTV was trading at $43.00, down 2.78 percent on the NYSE.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aptiv (ex Delphi Automotive)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.