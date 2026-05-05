Aptiv Swings To Q1 Earnings; Guides Q2, FY26

(RTTNews) - Aptiv PLC (APTV), an industrial technology company, on Tuesday reported first quarter earnings came in at profit in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the company came in at $189 million from loss of $11 in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.88 compared with loss per share of $0.05 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company declined to $365 million from $390 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.71 versus $1.69 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $752 million from $758 million in the same period a year ago.

Operating income declined to $378 million from $448 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $5.09 billion from $4.83 billion in the previous year.

For the second quarter, the company expects second-quarter 2026 net sales of $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $555 million to $605 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.30 to $1.50, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 17.6%.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2026 net sales of $12.80 billion to $13.20 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $2.36 billion to $2.48 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $5.70 to $6.10, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 18.6%.

In the pre-market trading, APTV is 0.54% lesser at $59.21 on the New York Stock Exchange.