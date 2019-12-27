|
27.12.2019 22:30:00
Aptiv to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum at the 2020 International CES
DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Glen De Vos, will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum at the 2020 International CES in Las Vegas at 12:25 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.
About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-jp-morgan-techauto-forum-at-the-2020-international-ces-300979577.html
SOURCE Aptiv PLC
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt höher -- Dow Jones leicht im Plus -- DAX geht im Plus in Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag bergauf. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.