27.12.2019 22:30:00

Aptiv to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum at the 2020 International CES

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Glen De Vos, will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum at the 2020 International CES in Las Vegas at 12:25 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Aptiv PLC)

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-jp-morgan-techauto-forum-at-the-2020-international-ces-300979577.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

