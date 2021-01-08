+++ Mit Plus500 mehr über Kryptowährungen und CFDs erfahren!** +++-w-
Aptiv to Present at the 19th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Glen De Vos, will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum on Tuesday, January 12 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

