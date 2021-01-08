|
08.01.2021 22:30:00
Aptiv to Present at the 19th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Glen De Vos, will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum on Tuesday, January 12 at 4:00 p.m. EST.
A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com.
About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-the-19th-annual-jp-morgan-techauto-forum-301203582.html
SOURCE Aptiv PLC
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Dow Jones & NASDAQ mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeichnete sich am Freitag ein Zick-Zack-Modus ab. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX setzte seinen Rekordkurs fort. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Aufschlägen. Anleger in Asien waren am Freitag mehrheitlich in Kauflaune.