27.07.2020 23:30:00
Aptiv to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Global Industrials Conference
DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present Wednesday, August 5 at the 2020 Jefferies Global Industrials Conference. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro, will present at 9:10 a.m. EDT.
A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.
About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-the-2020-jefferies-global-industrials-conference-301100558.html
SOURCE Aptiv PLC
