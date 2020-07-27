+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
27.07.2020 23:30:00

Aptiv to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Global Industrials Conference

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present Wednesday, August 5 at the 2020 Jefferies Global Industrials Conference. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro, will present at 9:10 a.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-the-2020-jefferies-global-industrials-conference-301100558.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

