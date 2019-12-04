Aptiv's Self-Driving Vehicles en Route to Hazelwood Green

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, announced today that its Pittsburgh Technology Center will relocate to new offices at Mill 19 in Hazelwood Green. The move provides Aptiv's autonomous mobility team with the space needed to grow as it furthers the development of a safe and trusted autonomous driving platform for robotaxi providers, fleet operators, and automotive manufacturers.

Aptiv's local team of over 200 employees will occupy three floors and 70,000 square feet in the Mill 19 building. The company has hired some of the world's leading autonomous driving talent to join its Pittsburgh operations.

The earliest members of Aptiv's autonomous mobility team were part of a small group of Carnegie Mellon researchers who won historic 2007 DARPA Urban Challenge. In 2015, Aptiv went on to be the first company to drive autonomously across the U.S. from coast to coast. In 2019, the company co-authored and published the "Safety First for Automated Driving" white paper, the most comprehensive blueprint for automated driving safety – demonstrating Aptiv's focus on safety and industry collaboration. Today, Aptiv has safely tested its self-driving cars throughout Pittsburgh for over six years.

"Aptiv is committed to advancing mobility with safer roads, reduced congestion, and better access to transportation," said Karl Iagnemma, president of Aptiv Autonomous Mobility. "What started as a small team of PhDs and engineers has grown globally to 700 experts leading the world's development of technology that will power self-driving vehicles. We're proud to be a part of Pittsburgh, a city with incredible talent and a legacy in engineering – from its history in industrial manufacturing, to its current standing as a global hub for robotics and the self-driving future."

Aptiv operates autonomous vehicles across Boston, Singapore, Las Vegas, and Pittsburgh. Today, the company is delivering the world's largest self-driving deployment and has provided over 75,000 self-driving rides to passengers of the public in Las Vegas. Over 98% of passengers have rated their Aptiv self-driving experience 5-out-of-5 stars and 9-out-of-10 passengers have said they would ride again.

Regional Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC), which owns and is developing the Mill 19 property, is planning completion of the new Aptiv site in 2020. Donald F. Smith, Jr., RIDC's President said, "Aptiv is one of the great companies that are contributing to Pittsburgh's reputation as a global center of autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence and robotics. RIDC's connectivity to so many of these companies and organizations, since their inception, has enabled us to develop a vision for the future for many of the large sites that housed the economic powerhouses of Pittsburgh's past. These properties are becoming productive again, back on the tax rolls and providing homes for thousands of new jobs."

In September 2019, Aptiv announced that it is entering into a joint venture with Hyundai Motor Group, which is expected to close in Q2 2020. The Aptiv Pittsburgh Technology Center, which will be part of the new joint venture, is scheduled to officially open in the second quarter of 2020.

