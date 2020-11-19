Aptos Appoints Pete Sinisgalli as Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptos, a recognized market leader in retail technology solutions, announced today that acclaimed software industry veteran Pete Sinisgalli has joined Aptos, serving as the company's chief executive officer. With the appointment, Sinisgalli leads the now combined Aptos and Revionics organization following Aptos' acquisition of the AI-powered price optimization leader in September.

With a track record of leadership that spans nearly four decades, Sinisgalli most recently served as Chairman of the Board for LLamasoft, which was acquired by Coupa Software in November 2020. In prior positions, Sinisgalli was President and CEO of Manhattan Associates, CEO and Chairman of Eze Software Group, and held executive-level roles at CheckFree Corporation, NewRoads and Dun & Bradstreet.

"No matter how many years I've been in this industry, I'm still excited to start each new leadership opportunity fully intent on having the most positive and profound impact on the customers and colleagues I'm committed to serving," said Sinisgalli.

"I am thrilled to join the Aptos organization as CEO, and I do so knowing that it is at a time when the retail marketplace is going through extraordinary change," Sinisgalli added. "Amidst the pandemic-related disruption, Aptos' mission has become even clearer — we are here to help our customers accelerate their digital transformations and create resilient, nimble enterprises.

"On behalf of myself, Aptos President and COO Steve Towe, and the entire leadership team, we thank everyone who is on the journey with us. We are looking forward to a strong resurgence for the retail market in the months ahead and remain relentlessly committed to our customers' success," Sinisgalli said.

"Pete has a long history of empowering software organizations to deliver exceptional results for customers, employees and shareholders," said Will Chen, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and member of the Aptos Board of Directors. "With Pete's core competencies spanning everything from building high-performance teams to successfully integrating acquisitions to uniting global businesses, we feel confident that he is the right fit to lead Aptos into its high-growth, accelerated-innovation phase."

With research by analyst firm IHL forecasting that the worldwide Unified Commerce market will grow 78%, to $83 billion, in 2024, Aptos is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growth.

"There are five essential pillars of Unified Commerce — Store Systems, E-Commerce, Merchandising and Supply Chain, Sales and Marketing, and Business Intelligence/Analytics," said Jerry Sheldon, analyst at IHL. "Of the leading Unified Commerce providers that we track, Aptos is one of only two vendors that can support retailers across the full spectrum of Unified Commerce.

"With notable investments in talent — including securing an industry veteran like Pete Sinisgalli, accelerated product innovation, expanded geographic coverage and strategic acquisitions — Aptos is making all the right moves to support its customers on their Unified Commerce journeys and pandemic-related recoveries," Sheldon concluded.

