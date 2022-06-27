|
27.06.2022 13:46:32
Aptose Biosciences Appoints Fletcher Payne As CFO
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO, APS.TO) announced Monday the appointment of Fletcher Payne to the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
In this role, Payne will lead Aptose's financial operations and serve as a member of the Company's executive management team.
With a healthcare tenure of more than two decades, Payne most recently served as CFO of Syapse, where he completed several financing transactions and oversaw accounting, finance, corporate development, and legal functions.
Prior to that, he served as CFO at Catalyst Bioscience, a publicly traded biotech company. He served in a CFO capacity and senior financial positions at CytomX Therapeutics, Plexxikon Inc., Rinat Neuroscience Corp., Dynavax Technologies Corp., and Cell Genesys, among others.
