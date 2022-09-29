AQMetrics announces new SVP North America, Paul Chung and North American expansion.

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AQMetrics, a world-leading regulatory technology company, today announced the hire of Paul Chung as SVP of Americas to coincide with the expansion of AQMetrics into North America.

Paul is responsible for AQMetrics North American strategy across sales, marketing, client success and managed services offerings. Paul reports to AQMetrics INC's President and CEO Geraldine Gibson Dautun.

Paul joins AQMetrics INC to cement its current footprint in the North American market by working closely with new and existing clients. Paul will ensure that AQMetrics INC clients optimize their use of AQMetrics' award -winning solution to meet their data management, regulatory reporting, risk data insights and liquidity risk analytics needs.

Paul joins AQMetrics INC from Electra Information Systems where he spent seven years as Senior Vice President of Client Services. Prior to Electra Information Systems Paul spent 11 years as part of the sales team at SS&C.

Paul Chung says "I couldn't be happier to join AQMetrics. I've been aware of AQMetrics for some years now and this is the right time for me to now join this exciting company as it scales to become a key player in the North American market.

Geraldine Gibson CEO of AQMetrics says "I am pleased to welcome Paul to AQMetric and I am certain that Paul will be instrumental in maintaining our North American client relationships and partnerships while onboarding new customers as we scale up in North America. Paul has built a career leading global sales and client services teams in North America. I am confident that Paul will be instrumental in scaling both our client base and headcount in North America. He has demonstrated the ability to deepen relationships with both colleagues and clients alike. This aligns well with AQMetrics commitment to scale and grow in North America.

