AquaGate+PAC Selected as Activated Carbon Amendment to be Utilized as a Component of Sediment Remediation at Pearl Harbor Superfund Site

SWANTON, Ohio, May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AquaBlok, Ltd, is pleased to announce that plans to move forward with manufacturing of AquaGate+PAC materials are scheduled to proceed in the Fall with production to take place on Oahu. AquaBlok will be working jointly with Cape Environmental Management, Inc. on the manufacturing operation.

The Pearl Harbor sediment site is a large, complex estuary (approximately 5,000 acres) with numerous areas identified for active remediation of contaminated sediments. Sediment contamination has been identified in six areas or decision units (DUs). The majority of the contamination is primarily located within the Southeast Loch portion of the harbor. The selected remedy for Southeast Loch includes a combination of focused dredging, enhanced natural recovery (ENR), monitored natural recovery (MNR), and treatment under piers using AquaGate+PAC, an activated carbon (AC) amendment.

AquaGate+PAC was successfully demonstrated at Pearl Harbor in a pilot project (Treatability Study Design for Under-Pier Activated Carbon Amendment Treatment of Contaminated Sediments at Sierra 1B Pier) and was subsequently selected as the product for the full-scale project at Pearl Harbor. AquaGate+PAC provides a proven and scientifically viable remedy using activated carbon (AC) to remediate sediments contaminated with PCBs, dioxins, pesticides, PAHs and other hydrophobic chemicals. AquaGate+PAC was also successfully piloted at two prior Navy sites, Bremerton, WA (Puget Sound Naval Shipyard) and Hunters Point, CA (South Basin) and was applied at full-scale in Norfolk, VA (Joint Expeditionary Base – Little Creek – Fort Story). The product can be used for in-situ treatment of the biologically active zone of surface sediments or as part of a reactive cap or to form a reactive layer beneath a cap. The products can also be tailored to a broad range of environmental conditions and water depths.

About AquaBlok, Ltd.

AquaBlok, Ltd. (http://www.aquablok.com) is a manufacturer of composite materials utilizing its patented coating and amendment approach. The company has a long history in the environmental industry and provides a range of products utilized in sediment remediation and groundwater treatment applications. AquaBlok uses its low-permeability bentonite delivery system in a range of geotechnical applications including, industrial impoundment sealing, anti-seep collars (trench dams) around piping, cut-off walls in porous soil conditions, and levee and dam repair or construction.

